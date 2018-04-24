Advertisement L.A. Now Local Thousands march in L.A. to mark anniversary of Armenian genocide Apr 24, 2018 | 1:40 PM Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Thursday's rainstorm drenches Southland, cause mudslides PHOTOS These dogs and cats survived the deadly Camp fire. Will they ever reunite with their owners? Featured Photography PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens Sep 5, 2018 PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya PHOTOS 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count PHOTOS Hundreds of thousands gather nationwide for second Women's March PHOTOS 33rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles