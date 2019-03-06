Inglewood votes to limit rent hikes and halt evictions spurred by development

Inglewood, which was wobbling on the edge of bankruptcy a few years ago, has experienced a revival since L.A.’s two NFL franchises, the Rams and the Chargers, announced that they would share a new state-of-the-art stadium to be built on the former site of the Hollywood Racetrack and Casino. In addition to the football complex, the L.A. Clippers are planning to move to the city and the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles has moved its regional headquarters to Inglewood.