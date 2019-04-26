‘Brazen’ kidnap attempt foiled when girl slips out of backpack, police say

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a man suspected of trying to kidnap a girl near her elementary school in the Mid-City area.
Los Angeles police said the girl was walking to school in the 1700 block of Vineyard Avenue about 7:45 a.m. Thursday when a man approached her from behind. In what a police statement called a “brazen daytime attempted kidnap,” the man grabbed the student’s backpack and told her, “Let’s go.”
The young girl, however, was able to slip out of her backpack and run to the school, police said.
The suspect was described as between 30 and 35, 6-foot-2 with a medium build, and having curly black hair with red tips. He was wearing a blue shirt and black pants at the time of the incident, police said.
Authorities said the man was last seen running south on Vineyard Avenue. School officials searched the area but did not find him, according to the LAPD.