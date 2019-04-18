Photos of San Francisco after great earthquake of 1906 are sold at auction

Forty photographs depicting the aftermath of the great San Francisco earthquake of 1906 — which occurred 113 years ago Thursday — went up for auction on the anniversary of the devastating quake and fire.

The silver prints depict the destroyed buildings, torn up streets, contorted rails, plumes of smoke and teetering homes left after the quake.

The collection of photographs was consigned by a dealer who found them as a group. They were probably compiled shortly after the earthquake, said a spokeswoman for Swann Auction Galleries.

The 40 prints are by multiple photographers. Some are captioned in the film negative and others were written on with pen or pencil.

The auction house website showed the winning bid was $2,200 ($2,860 with buyer’s premium).

