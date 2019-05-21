Protesters rally in opposition to antiabortion laws in Alabama and beyond

Abortion-rights activists rallied across the nation and in California on Tuesday in opposition to a recently approved ban on the procedure in Alabama and other legislative efforts seen as challenges to Roe vs. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that protects abortion rights.
Outside West Hollywood City Hall, activists gathered in conjunction with more than 400 protests across the country, most notably on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Other rallies, many using the hashtag StopTheBans, were scheduled across Southern California, including one in downtown Los Angeles.
“Now is the time for us to join the National Organization for Women, join Supermajority, find your tribe and fight this,” Karen Eyers, vice president of Hollywood NOW, told the crowd. “Fight this and let the legislators know that we will not stand for this, that it ends now.”
Lindsey Horvath, West Hollywood’s mayor pro tem, praised those who rallied, saying they will “lead us in the battle against the forces that seek to divide us, to wear us down, make us give up, give in, throw in the towel. But we will never give up. We will never give in. We will never be silenced, and we won’t go back.”
The West Hollywood City Council on Monday approved an ordinance barring the city from doing any official business with states that have antiabortion laws on the books.
Similarly, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ban official travel to Alabama in response to the new law, making exceptions for travel related to emergencies and other matters where the ban would seriously harm county interests.
The Los Angeles Unified School District also is scheduled to consider a resolution in opposition to the law.
Alabama’s law, signed by Gov. Kay Ivey last week, is the most restrictive of its type in the nation. It bars virtually all abortions, allowing only those necessary to preserve a woman’s life. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
Doctors who perform abortions can be imprisoned for up to 99 years.
The law is seen as an effort to challenge Roe vs. Wade, with anti-abortion forces eyeing the now-conservative-leaning high court as ripe for a challenge to the case.
Alabama Republican state Sen. Clyde Chambliss, who sponsored the bill in the Alabama Senate, staunchly defended the legislation.
“When God creates the miracle of life inside a woman’s womb, it is not our place as human beings to extinguish that life,” he said.