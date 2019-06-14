LAUSD after-school program supervisor charged with molesting four students

A supervisor at a Los Angeles Unified School District after-school program pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted four boys at a Gardena elementary school over the last year, prosecutors said.
Daniel Ayon, 39, was charged with six felony counts including oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger, continuous sexual abuse, and lewd acts upon a child under age 14. Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said Ayon had “substantial” sexual conduct with a minor.
The four victims were ages 10 and 11, prosecutors said.
Ayon was a supervisor for Beyond the Bell, a before- and after-school program at Amestoy Elementary School in Gardena, according to the district. Ayon was removed from the school site when the allegations were made in April
The school district is fully cooperating with the police investigation.
“We remain vigilant in protecting our students from those who would do them harm,” the school district said in a statement. “We expect every person in Los Angeles Unified to fulfill their commitment to keep our students and schools safe.”
Ayon’s bail was set at $3 million and he faces a possible maximum sentence of 140 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.