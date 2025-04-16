Riverside Unified employee accused of arranging to meet minor for sex

A campus supervisor at Ramona High School in Riverside was arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet with a minor for sex and committing other crimes on Tuesday morning, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Office arrest records .

Lance Richard Herdan, 45, was booked on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a child and two counts of contact with a minor with intent to commit lewd behavior, records show. The Riverside Unified School District put Herdan on administrative leave, the district said in a media statement.

The Riverside County Child Exploitation Team arrested Herdan at his apartment on Jackson Street in Riverside on Tuesday morning after serving him a warrant, and he is being held at Robert Presley Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to The Press-Enterprise .

The district said it is cooperating with the investigation.