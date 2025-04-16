Riverside Unified employee accused of arranging to meet minor for sex
A campus supervisor at Ramona High School in Riverside was arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet with a minor for sex and committing other crimes on Tuesday morning, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.
Lance Richard Herdan, 45, was booked on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a child and two counts of contact with a minor with intent to commit lewd behavior, records show. The Riverside Unified School District put Herdan on administrative leave, the district said in a media statement.
The Riverside County Child Exploitation Team arrested Herdan at his apartment on Jackson Street in Riverside on Tuesday morning after serving him a warrant, and he is being held at Robert Presley Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to The Press-Enterprise.
The district said it is cooperating with the investigation.
