Brook the sea otter, an original inhabitant of Aquarium of the Pacific, dies at 21

Brook, a sea otter whose cover girl face graced many of the Aquarium of the Pacific’s promotional materials since she was orphaned in the late 1990s, has died, the aquarium announced Wednesday.
At 21, Brook was the oldest female southern sea otter in captivity, the aquarium said. She died Tuesday, just weeks after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
The aquarium opened on June 20, 1998, and Brook was rescued earlier that year, making her an original inhabitant of the facility.
“Remember to live like Brook: swim in saltwater, eat sustainable seafood and enjoy the little things, like your reflection in a red mirror,” the aquarium said on a donation page. The page featured a photograph of one of Brook’s favorite pastimes: being delighted by her reflection in a little red mirror.
Brook arrived at the Aquarium of the Pacific in 1998 after she was stranded in Northern California at the age of 2 weeks. Around the same time, the aquarium rescued Charlie, who became Brook’s lifelong companion and is still alive. Both were victims of strong El Niño storms that left them orphaned and unable to return to the wild.
On Sunday, the aquarium will host a tribute to Brook instead of its annual Otter Bowl, an event timed to the Super Bowl where guests watch sea otters play ball in their exhibit.
California’s southern sea otters were named in the Endangered Species Act after hunters in the 18th and 19th centuries wiped out nearly the entire population. By 1938, the aquarium said, only 50 were alive.
The state’s population has grown to nearly 3,000, but the animals still face threats such as ocean pollution and habitat loss.
A recently released video of Brook and Charlie’s first year in their new home shows the two young otters frolicking in their exhibit in 1998. They played with toys and performed tricks for their caretaker, obeying as he prompted them to tap his fist and stand on their hind legs.
The video ends with a boop from Brook.