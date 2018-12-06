Trump fuel economy rollback is based on misleading and shoddy calculations, study finds

Stringent miles-per-gallon targets, they argued, would make new cars too expensive and force people to stay in older vehicles that lack the latest safety features. Officials also said the strict rules would push those who do upgrade into smaller, lighter and less safe cars. Abandoning Obama-era standards, they said, would prevent thousands of traffic injuries and fatalities, a conclusion that is contradicted by previous federal studies, EPA staff and is reportedly being reconsidered by the administration.