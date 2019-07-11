Babysitter, 21, sentenced to 30 years for making child porn

Federal officials say a Northern California babysitter and camp counselor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing and conspiring to distribute child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer sentenced 21-year-old Ryan Michael Spencer on Wednesday.
Spencer pleaded guilty in October to producing child pornography of children he took care of as a babysitter, camp counselor and teacher-in-training in Aptos, Calif., near Santa Cruz.
Federal prosecutors say Spencer molested at least two of the children he babysat, including one boy younger than 10. They said investigators found a video on Spencer’s iPhone that showed him molesting one child.
Detectives with the FBI started investigating Spencer after they found child pornography in a computer belonging to Spencer’s co-defendant, Bryan Petersen, a chess coach and tutor in the Tiburon area.