LAPD offers $25,000 reward in search for hit-and-run driver who hit bicyclist

The Los Angeles Police Department released a video Wednesday of a violent hit-and-run collision in the Westlake neighborhood that left a bicyclist with a broken leg and announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver of the SUV.
The bicyclist was traveling west on 7th street crossing Bonnie Brae Street about 3:20 a.m. on May 11 when a light-colored SUV made a left turn from 7th street and hit him, police said.
The bicyclist was launched in the air, landed on the SUV’s windshield, rolled off and landed on the street, according to video of the hit-and-run released by the department.
The driver drove around the bicyclist after his body came to a stop on the street — his bicycle was tossed across the intersection onto the sidewalk by the collision.
The driver did not stop, render aid or identify themselves as is required by law, police said. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and took the bicyclist to a hospital where he was treated for a broken leg, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division, Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or Detective Moses Castillo (213) 486-0752.
During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 ([877] 527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS ([800] 222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.