Black Friday brawl breaks out at Palmdale Walmart, authorities say

Two groups of customers broke into a fight during Black Friday sales at a Palmdale Walmart on Thursday evening, authorities said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said staff working the door-buster event told responding deputies that it wasn’t clear whether the groups — each with more than a dozen people — were brawling over a specific item or if the fight was over something else.
The scuffle began inside the store around 6:30 p.m., authorities said.
The Walmart workers told deputies that they initially thought they’d squashed the melee, but that it continued outside. “We got the call when it was a full-on fight outside the store,” said Deputy Anna Stebbins.
One of the people in the fight was said to have had a gun, Stebbins said, but deputies found no weapon at the scene. No one was injured in the clash and no arrests were made, she said.
Authorities temporarily closed one entrance to the Walmart, but the store remained open, Stebbins said.