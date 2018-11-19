Northbound lanes at a U.S. border port of entry reopen after officials place additional 'port hardening materials'

Some northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry that had been closed have reopened after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it was adding “port hardening materials” to the border.
The agency said in a tweet early Monday morning that it was temporarily suspending traffic and would reopen once the materials were in place. Southbound lanes remained open.
Customs and Border Protection also suspended processing of northbound pedestrian travelers at the San Ysidro Pedestrian East facility. Travelers were still able to use the West Facility to enter the U.S.
The move comes as the U.S. military continues to patrol and secure the border amid escalating tensions over the arrival of thousands of Central American migrants in Tijuana.
President Trump sent thousands of U.S. troops to the border in preparation for the immigrants’ arrival in early November. The migrants have received a hostile welcome even from Tijuana residents, who have protested their arrival in the last several days.
Alejandro Tamayo, who lives in Tijuana and works in Los Angeles, said it typically takes him 30 minutes to cross the border. On Monday morning, he waited in line more than three hours.
Tamayo noticed several traffic barriers blocking multiple Sentri lanes, or Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection lanes, that are meant for quicker access to the border.
Mexican officials had also added tall, wall-like barriers that appeared to be made of metal to block a few general lanes. Tamayo said he hadn’t seen those before.
There were no migrants in the area, and aside from the additional barriers, all was business as usual at the border, Tamayo said. There were, however, an unusual amount of Mexican officials patrolling the area, he said.
“I was surprised to see that,” he said. “You don’t normally see that many Mexican federal officials.”
8:30 a.m.: This article has been updated with more details about the changes at the port of entry and comments from Alejandro Tamayo.
This article was originally published at 7:45 a.m.