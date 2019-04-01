His toddler shot himself in the head. Now this inmate pleads for Gov. Newsom's help

The gun was owned by his mother’s boyfriend, Terrence Leavell Wilson. Wilson has been arrested and charged with three felonies for child abuse, possession of a gun by a felon and first degree criminal firearm storage, according to court documents. Wilson told police he had illegally purchased the weapon in San Francisco about two weeks prior, and had slept with it loaded under his pillow the night before, forgetting to remove it in the morning. Navaun apparently found it while watching television alone in the bedroom.