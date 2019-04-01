Bus driver who crashed into parked cars arrested on suspicion of DUI

An on-duty Long Beach bus driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit several parked cars with a city bus early Monday morning, police said.
Long Beach police officers responded to a call of a traffic collision around midnight near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Anaheim Street, authorities said.
A Long Beach Transit bus had struck an unknown number of parked vehicles, said Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez.
The bus driver, 48-year-old John Moreno of Corona, was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run and is being held on $30,000 bail, she said.
Moreno was working a shift when the collisions occurred. No passengers were on board when the collisions occurred and no injuries reported, she said.