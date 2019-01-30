Two arrested at liquor store gutted by Camp fire after man gets into fistfight with deputies

Two men were arrested in the ruins of a convenience store destroyed by the Camp fire after one of the men punched a deputy in the face, authorities said Tuesday.
On Saturday evening, deputies patrolling the Camp fire burn area saw David Eugene Blood, 52, and Kenneth Wayne Zimmerman, 51, both of Magalia, in the parking lot of the Discount Liquor Store, which was destroyed by the Camp fire, Butte County sheriff’s officials said.
When deputies approached, Blood was walking out of the burned-out shell of the liquor store. He was in possession of property “obviously stolen from the business,” authorities said.
While deputies were trying to arrest Blood, he threatened to kill them and then struck one, the Sheriff’s Office said. He then engaged in a fight with the two deputies before he was detained and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, authorities said.
The deputy whom Blood is accused of assaulting was treated for a hand injury, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies recognized Blood from previous encounters. After searching his vehicle, authorities said, they found a .45-caliber handgun in a backpack. Investigators later learned he had a restraining order against him and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Blood was booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of resisting a peace officer with force or violence, battery on a peace officer and possessing a loaded and concealed gun in his vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said he also was in possession of an open container, for which he may receive an infraction. He is being held in lieu of $68,000 bail.
Zimmerman also was booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication, deputies said.