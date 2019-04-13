Advertisement

6 California prison guards hurt in inmate attack

By Associated Press
Apr 12, 2019 | 5:50 PM
| CALIPATRIA, Calif.

California officials say six prison guards were hurt in an attack Thursday by an inmate at a maximum-security lockup.

The inmate, Douglas Compton, refused orders to leave an out-of-bounds area of a yard at Calipatria State Prison in Imperial County, prison officials said.

When three guards approached him, authorities say, Compton stabbed one in the head and face with a homemade weapon. He also allegedly punched two other officers.

Guards used batons, pepper spray and fired a rifle shot to stop the attack.

Compton was treated for facial cuts and moved to another prison. Five correctional officers and a sergeant were treated for cuts, slashes and sprains and released.

Compton is serving 112 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. He could now face a charge of attempted homicide.

