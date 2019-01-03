West Covina man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his in-laws

A West Covina man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years for killing his in-laws in his home, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Caminero Wang, 45, was was arrested in April 2016 after police responded to reports of gunshots and screaming children in a condominium in the 1300 block of East Oahu Street.
Aiping Diao, 60, and his wife, Shu Zhang, 60, who were visiting their daughter from China, were both found dead with gunshot wounds inside the building.
Three children, ages 3, 6 and 8, were found hiding in a bathroom. A handgun was found at the scene, police said.
The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported that the murder began with a family dispute while Wang’s wife was at work.
In October, a jury found Wang guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. Jurors also found true a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and special allegations of using a handgun, causing great bodily injury and death.
According to the prosecutor, Wang previously had threatened his wife’s life and the lives of her parents.