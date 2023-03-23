Man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting two cousins in West Covina

Michael Antonio Mariano Jr., 19, was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of two of his cousins in November.

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting two of his cousins in the parking lot of a West Covina apartment complex in November, authorities said.

Michael Antonio Mariano Jr. was found in an apartment in Corona after eluding law enforcement for more than four months. The West Covina Police Department had been looking for Mariano since the night of Nov. 2. He is suspected of shooting his cousins — brothers Maliki Foust, 22, and Majarion Foust, 19 — multiple times that night in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Brothers Maliki Foust and Majarion Foust were fatally shot in the parking lot of a West Covina apartment complex on Nov. 2. (West Covina Police Department)

A third unidentified man was also present during the shooting but was not injured.

Surveillance video released by police on Twitter shows someone walking around a wall and toward a parked car before firing a handgun and fleeing the scene.

Mariano’s arrest was made days after police detained his sister, Lorraine Fisher, on suspicion of accessory after the fact, authorities said. Fisher has been released while detectives continue to investigate the shooting, according to authorities.

Police did not release additional details about the investigation, including what prompted the shooting.