California’s Camp fire was the costliest global disaster last year, insurance report shows

By
Jan 11, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Michael John Ramirez hugs his wife, Charlie, after they found her keepsake bracelet in the rubble of their Paradise, Calif., home that was consumed by the Camp fire. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The Camp fire in Northern California was the costliest single natural disaster in the world for insurers last year, resulting in $12.5 billion in covered losses, and was the most destructive wildfire ever, according to a new report by a German reinsurance firm.

The Camp fire resulted in a record $16.5 billion in total losses, according to the firm, Munich RE.

On a global level, 2018 was the fourth-costliest for insurance companies since 1980, with $80 billion in covered losses. Massive California wildfires — specifically the Carr, Camp and Woolsey blazes — were major contributors to that total, Munich RE. Another $80 billion in losses weren’t insured, the company said.

Last year was still less costly than 2017, when hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria led to record losses of $230 billion, including $93 billion in covered losses.

Altogether, the Camp, Woolsey and Carr fires, which took almost 100 lives, cost U.S. insurance companies $24 billion, of which $18 billion was insured, Munich RE said.

The Woolsey fire was the second-costliest fire at $4 billion and the fifth-costliest natural disaster in North America, the report showed.

