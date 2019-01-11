California’s Camp fire was the costliest global disaster last year, insurance report shows

The Camp fire in Northern California was the costliest single natural disaster in the world for insurers last year, resulting in $12.5 billion in covered losses, and was the most destructive wildfire ever, according to a new report by a German reinsurance firm.
The Camp fire resulted in a record $16.5 billion in total losses, according to the firm, Munich RE.
On a global level, 2018 was the fourth-costliest for insurance companies since 1980, with $80 billion in covered losses. Massive California wildfires — specifically the Carr, Camp and Woolsey blazes — were major contributors to that total, Munich RE. Another $80 billion in losses weren’t insured, the company said.
Last year was still less costly than 2017, when hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria led to record losses of $230 billion, including $93 billion in covered losses.
Altogether, the Camp, Woolsey and Carr fires, which took almost 100 lives, cost U.S. insurance companies $24 billion, of which $18 billion was insured, Munich RE said.
The Woolsey fire was the second-costliest fire at $4 billion and the fifth-costliest natural disaster in North America, the report showed.