High-speed chase leads to two crashes before driver is arrested

A man in a suspected stolen car led police on a chase Monday through the San Fernando Valley that lasted at least an hour and included two collisions.
The suspect was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. in Panorama City.
The car had earlier hit one vehicle nearly head-on and another broadside, but kept going each time.
It was unclear whether anyone in either of the vehicles struck by the pursued car was seriously injured.
The driver of a pickup that began closely following the suspect vehicle was also taken into custody a couple of blocks from the pursuit termination.
Officers at times backed off the chase as the suspect drove erratically and at high speeds on city streets, at one point nearly striking some pedestrians.