3 in custody after woman stabbed during carjacking in Sunland-Tujunga

Three people are in custody after a woman was stabbed in the chest during a carjacking in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.
The carjacking was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 10800 block of Eldora Avenue in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood. Los Angeles police said a man stabbed the female motorist and took her vehicle, which he crashed into a nearby parked car.
The man fled the scene in another car. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. KABC-TV Channel 7 has reported that the woman is pregnant, but police could not confirm that detail.
Authorities have not released the names of the three people in custody nor did they provide details about the circumstances surrounding their arrests.
City News Service contributed to this report.