Oxnard woman guilty of murder in death of her 3-year-old daughter

An Oxnard woman was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, which went undetected for more than a year.
Jurors also found Mayra Alejandra Chavez, 27, guilty of felony torture and assault charges that led to the death of Kimberly Lopez in 2015.
Kimberly’s father, Omar Lopez, who had also been charged with second-degree murder, instead pleaded guilty to child endangerment and perjury and testified against Chavez in a deal with prosecutors.
Kimberly’s parents had kept her death secret and told authorities inquiring about her a year later that she was staying with relatives in Mexico, prosecutors said.
Lopez told jurors in Chavez’s trial this month that the girl suffered two seizures and died hours after she fell backward and hit her head. She suffered the injury days after her third birthday when her mother swept her feet from underneath her while she was removing Kimberly’s pants to change her diaper in June 2015, the Ventura County Star reported.
The couple drove the child’s body to Mexico and buried her in a shallow grave, according to Ventura County prosecutors. Her body has not been located.
More than a year after the girl’s death, Ventura County Children and Family Services received a call seeking a welfare check on Kimberly. Chavez and Lopez told county social workers their daughter was living with relatives in Mexico but couldn’t provide any documentation backing up that claim.
Social workers reported the girl missing to Oxnard police in September 2016. Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information to help find Kimberly and searched for months before they determined that she had died. Chavez and Lopez were arrested in October 2016 after they failed to provide information to police about where the girl was.
Chavez originally lost custody of her daughter at birth after the baby tested positive for both methamphetamine and marijuana. Kimberly was placed in foster care for about nine months, then was returned to her mother after Chavez completed drug and parenting classes, according to prosecutors.
But Chavez began abusing her daughter, authorities say, and Kimberly was returned to foster care. Chavez again sought to regain custody and eventually was allowed supervised visits. Prosecutors said the abuse began again during that time.
Lopez testified that Chavez’s punishments for Kimberly ranged from cold showers to timeouts that lasted for hours. He said Kimberly would be punished for crying and would cry every time she realized they were close to home, where most of the abuse occurred, the Ventura County Star reported.
Chavez faces a maximum of life in prison at her sentencing hearing in March. Lopez is expected to spend 14 years in prison.