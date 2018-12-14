California's chief justice dropped Republican registration after Kavanaugh hearing

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said Friday she dropped her Republican Party registration after watching the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“I was greatly disturbed by the hearing itself and the process,” the state’s top jurist and head of the Judicial Branch said in telephone interview. “I say that not as a chief justice but as a female and a mother” of two young women.
Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct, including what one alleged victim described as an attempted rape in high school. Republican leadership moved swiftly to confirm him after a brief investigation into the charges failed to confirm them.
Cantil-Sakauye’s decision to register as no party preference, first reported by CALMatters, came after years of considering the move, she said.
Republican governors appointed her to all her judicial positions, from a trial court jurist, to a court of appeal justice and finally, in 2010, to the top of the state’s highest court. She began her legal career as a prosecutor.
She has criticized the Trump administration in the past for “stalking” courthouses to find people who entered the country without authorization and Trump for attacking judges.
In the interview Friday, she noted that public discourse has become polarized and acrimonious and that she, as a woman and ethnic minority, had benefited from inclusive attitudes.
“I feel like I am a product of tremendous opportunity, and that came from inclusion,” said Cantil-Sakauye, 59.
Asked why she did not switch to the Democratic Party, she said, “I didn’t want to be labeled one way. …My values are more centrist.”