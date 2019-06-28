Advertisement

CHP motorcycle officer injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in El Cajon

Jun 28, 2019 | 7:10 AM
A California Highway Patrol motorcycle is placed on a tow truck following a crash on the 8 Freeway late Thursday. (OnScene.TV)

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash that seriously injured a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer in El Cajon late Thursday, police said.

The motorcycle officer and a CHP cruiser had stopped near the center divider to help a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on the westbound side of Interstate 8 just east of West Main Street about 9:30 p.m., said CHP Officer Travis Garrow.

The motorcycle officer, who was not identified, was attempting to reenter traffic when a white Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed sideswiped the lawman, Garrow said.

The officer sustained injuries to the lower part of his body that were “moderate to major” but not life-threatening, Garrow said. The Camaro driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, he said.
