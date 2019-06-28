CHP motorcycle officer injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in El Cajon

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash that seriously injured a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer in El Cajon late Thursday, police said.
The motorcycle officer and a CHP cruiser had stopped near the center divider to help a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on the westbound side of Interstate 8 just east of West Main Street about 9:30 p.m., said CHP Officer Travis Garrow.
The motorcycle officer, who was not identified, was attempting to reenter traffic when a white Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed sideswiped the lawman, Garrow said.
The officer sustained injuries to the lower part of his body that were “moderate to major” but not life-threatening, Garrow said. The Camaro driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, he said.