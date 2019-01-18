Man is charged after shooting threat at Citrus College

Prosecutors Thursday charged a 30-year-old man with threatening to carry out a shooting at Citrus College in Glendora, resulting in a six-hour lockdown of the campus.
Terrell Lee Bennett pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of making criminal threats and unlawful possession of ammunition, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said. If convicted, he faces more than 10 years in state prison.
The incident began about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, when Bennett called 911 saying he was on his way to the college, according to the Glendora Police Department. The campus and surrounding streets were locked down as several law enforcement agencies, including a regional SWAT team, were called to the scene.
Authorities found the man’s car in a campus parking lot and began a room-to-room search of the college. The Los Angeles County sheriff’s bomb squad did not find explosive devices on campus, the Police Department said.
Bennett surrendered and was taken into custody about 3:40 p.m. Police identified him as an online student who was scheduled Tuesday for an in-person class.
Prosecutors are requesting that he be held in lieu of $500,000 bail.