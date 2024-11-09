San Francisco man arrested in connection with shooting incidents at UC Berkeley

Berkeley Police have arrested a 45-year-old San Francisco man in connection with a recent series of shooting incidents on the campus of UC Berkeley, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested Friday morning at a private residence in San Francisco on suspicion of multiple charges, including assault on a person with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner.

The man was found with an arsenal of weaponry, including assault rifles, handguns and ammunition, according to a Berkeley Police Department media release .

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, police officers “responded to a series of gunfire incidents in the south campus area,” according to the Berkeley police statement, which did not provide any further detail about the nature or location of the incidents, the shooter’s motivation, or whether anyone was harmed.

Berkeley police said they identified the suspect thanks to interviews with witnesses and a review of surveillance video, along with Shot Spotter and automated license plate recognition technologies. The department did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The UC Berkeley, San Francisco and East Bay Regional Parks police departments, and the Berkeley and San Francisco fire departments, provided assistance, according to the Berkeley police statement.

The case remained under investigation Saturday morning.