Person killed in SWAT standoff; incident reportedly connected to Santa Monica College shooting

Authorities reportedly said a standoff in El Segundo on Tuesday afternoon was connected to a shooting at Santa Monica College.

A suspect was killed during a standoff with police in El Segundo on Tuesday afternoon, a law enforcement source told The Times.

The source said the individual had a firearm and there was a confrontation. Afterward, a firearm was removed from the vehicle.

Officials from the El Segundo and Hawthorne police departments confirmed that officers responded to an incident on Aviation Boulevard between El Segundo Boulevard and 124th Street and directed all further questions to the Santa Monica Police Department, which did not immediately respond to questions.

Advertisement

Authorities told KTLA that the standoff was connected to a shooting at Santa Monica College that prompted the closure of all of the school’s campuses on Tuesday.

Aerial footage captured by ABC7 from the standoff showed Hawthorne SWAT officers surrounding a black sedan that was facing the wrong way on Aviation Boulevard. An apparently deceased person could be seen in the driver’s seat.

The Monday shooting took place around 10 p.m. at the Santa Monica College Center for Media and Design, a satellite campus on Stewart Street, according to a news release from Santa Monica College. An employee of the college was wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital in critical condition.