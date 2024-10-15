Advertisement
California

Person killed in SWAT standoff; incident reportedly connected to Santa Monica College shooting

Authorities say this standoff in El Segundo is connected to a shooting at Santa Monica College
Authorities reportedly said a standoff in El Segundo on Tuesday afternoon was connected to a shooting at Santa Monica College.
(KTLA-TV)
By Clara Harter
 and Richard Winton
Share via

A suspect was killed during a standoff with police in El Segundo on Tuesday afternoon, a law enforcement source told The Times.

The source said the individual had a firearm and there was a confrontation. Afterward, a firearm was removed from the vehicle.

Officials from the El Segundo and Hawthorne police departments confirmed that officers responded to an incident on Aviation Boulevard between El Segundo Boulevard and 124th Street and directed all further questions to the Santa Monica Police Department, which did not immediately respond to questions.

Advertisement

Authorities told KTLA that the standoff was connected to a shooting at Santa Monica College that prompted the closure of all of the school’s campuses on Tuesday.

Aerial footage captured by ABC7 from the standoff showed Hawthorne SWAT officers surrounding a black sedan that was facing the wrong way on Aviation Boulevard. An apparently deceased person could be seen in the driver’s seat.

The Monday shooting took place around 10 p.m. at the Santa Monica College Center for Media and Design, a satellite campus on Stewart Street, according to a news release from Santa Monica College. An employee of the college was wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement