Compton man sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing girlfriend, shooting daughter

A Compton man was sentenced Monday to 24 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and shooting his child, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.
Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 30, pleaded no contest to one felony count each of second-degree murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm and was sentenced immediately, according to a news release by the district attorney’s office.
According to prosecutors, Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Mayra Portillo, 29, got into an argument on the evening of April 21, 2018. The argument escalated, and Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot Portillo several times. During the shooting, his 8-year-old daughter was struck in the head.
The girl survived but was disabled by the injury, according to the district attorney’s office. The couple’s two other children were not injured.