8 L.A. County men ran drug rings that sold meth, cocaine on darknet, prosecutors say

Investigators said the drugs were stored at various stash houses in the San Fernando Valley before they were shipped. Before being mailed, prosecutors said, the narcotics were packaged in clear plastic containers wrapped in tape that were concealed inside stuffed animals. In August, a man in Knoxville, Tenn., overdosed on black tar heroin purchased from Drugpharmacist that had been placed inside a plush tiger, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.