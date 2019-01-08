Former daycare worker gets 25 years for sexually assaulting two girls in Anaheim

A former daycare worker in Anaheim who admitted sexually assaulting two girls was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.
Daniel Antonio Martinez pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 and three counts of sexual penetration with a child under 10 years old in August, officials said in a news release.
Police initially arrested Martinez, of Buena Park, on Nov. 16, 2016. The 20-year-old had been working at Magusa’s Family Childcare and Preschool and, according to the release, given “a position of trust with access to children.”
Detectives began investigating Martinez a week earlier, after a 6-year-old girl told a family member that she was experiencing pain and the family notified police. Authorities said Martinez “digitally penetrated the victim.”
Prosecutors said that further investigation revealed that Martinez also assaulted a 7-year-old girl.
The assaults date to August 2016, when Martinez worked at a facility in the 700 block of South Dale Avenue in Anaheim.
Martinez’s conviction also comes with special sentencing enhancements of multiple victims being involved and substantial sexual contact with a child.