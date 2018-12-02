Drunk-driving suspect arrested in crash that left one dead in Santa Ana

Authorities arrested a drunk-driving suspect in connection with a two-car crash in Santa Ana on Sunday morning that left one person dead and three others injured.
The 2:20 a.m. crash occurred at East McFadden and South Grand avenues, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department, leading to the arrest of Jesus Segura Herrera, 29, of Orange.
Herrera was behind the wheel of a black Acura TL, traveling northbound on Grand Avenue, when his car rear-ended a white Scion XD, sending the Scion careening across the intersection, with both vehicles finally coming to a stop in the southbound lanes of Grand Avenue, police said.
Herrera had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit, Bertagna said. After his arrest, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
A man trapped in the backseat of the Scion was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Paramedics rushed two other people to area trauma centers, and a third to a nearby hospital.
Herrera has prior DUI convictions as far back as 2008, Bertagna said.