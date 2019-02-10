DUI suspect arrested after 9 pedestrians are injured in downtown Fullerton

Police arrested a DUI suspect after he drove onto a busy sidewalk in downtown Fullerton on Sunday morning, injuring nine pedestrians.
Police arrested 22-year-old Christopher Solis of Anaheim on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Ten victims were hospitalized with moderate to critical life-threatening injuries.
Fullerton police responded around 1:50 a.m. to reports that a red Toyota Tacoma had struck multiple pedestrians at 100 W. Santa Fe Ave. The vehicle ran into a sidewalk before striking a tree and coming to a rest, trapping a number of pedestrians.
“With the help of some nearby Good Samaritans, FPD officers were able to lift the Toyota Tacoma enough to free the pedestrians,” officials said.
The officers performed life-saving measures before Fullerton fire staff arrived at the scene, the officials said.
“Due to the time and location of where this accident occurred, hundreds of people were on the sidewalk, in the parking lots, and to the front of nearby restaurants and bars during bar closing time,” officials said.