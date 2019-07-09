Many aftershocks later, shaking from Ridgecrest earthquakes is subsiding

Aftershocks from the recent earthquakes near Ridgecrest are decreasing in both frequency and magnitude, and seismologists say they expect the pattern to continue.
The earthquakes on July 4 and 5 — one a magnitude 6.4 and the other a 7.1 — were the strongest to hit the area in 20 years. Thousands of aftershocks have already been reported, and scientists have said they expect thousands more — about 34,000 over the next six months.
But since an initial cluster of magnitude 5 and above quakes that struck in the hours following the 7.1 temblor, the aftershocks have been subsiding in intensity and striking less often, an analysis of seismological data shows.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday the aftershocks will continue to taper off in the coming days and weeks, and the probability of another large quake — a magnitude 4 or higher — also will decrease.
No deaths or major injuries were reported as a result of last week’s earthquakes, but the temblors damaged homes and roads and sparked widespread anxiety, causing scores of residents to question their earthquake preparedness.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration declared a federal emergency for areas of Southern California devastated by the Ridgecrest quakes.
The declaration, which was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom, authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to assist with disaster relief in Kern and San Bernardino counties in the aftermath of the quakes.
“California is grateful for President Trump’s approval of our request and the ongoing efforts of local, state and federal emergency responders to protect communities across the region,” Newsom said in a statement.
The federal assistance adds to the state and local relief efforts already underway.