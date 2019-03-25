East Bay principal who police say was shot by his wife dies after week in a coma

An East Bay man who police say was shot by his wife a week earlier died from his injuries Sunday, police said.
Paul Shatswell, 45, suffered a gunshot wound March 16 and had been on life support since the shooting, the Pittsburg Police Department said.
His wife, 39-year-old Maria Vides, was arrested and charged last week with attempted murder as well as sentencing enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury and committing a felony with the use of a firearm. She is being held in lieu of $2-million bail.
According to Pittsburg police, Vides shot Shatswell with a handgun after the couple got into an argument in their home on Barrie Drive.
Because of Shatswell’s death, the case will be resubmitted to the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office for review, and Vides now could face murder charges.
Shatswell was a principal at Pittsburg Adult Education Center and had eight children between the ages of 5 and 29, according to the school’s website.
The Pittsburg Unified School District posted a statement Sunday evening honoring Shatswell and announcing it would offer counseling services at its schools and the schools attended by Shatswell’s children.
“I know many of you have known Paul and his family in a variety of ways: as a classmate growing up in Pittsburg, as an educator teaching one of his 8 children, as a music-lover, and a lover of the 80’s, as a staff member joining in his vision for education, as a colleague learning from and sharing in his passion for education,” Supt. Janet Schulze said in the statement. “His connections run deep across the community and so will the lasting, positive impacts of his life.”