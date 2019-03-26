Second man found dead in Ed Buck’s apartment died of accidental meth overdose, authorities say

The second man to die in Democratic donor Ed Buck’s home died of a methamphetamine overdose, authorities confirmed Monday.
The Jan. 7 death of Timothy Dean, 55, was ruled accidental, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Sheriff’s homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the death of Timothy Dean,” department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.
Investigators will continue interviewing people who come forward with information, Nishida said.
Dean, a West Hollywood resident, worked as a fashion consultant at Saks Fifth Avenue, and previously, at Bloomingdale’s in Century City. He was the second black man to die of a methamphetamine overdose in Buck’s apartment.
In July 2017, Gemmel Moore, 26, died in the West Hollywood apartment, which was littered with drug paraphernalia, according to a Los Angeles County coroner’s report. Authorities say Buck was present for both deaths.
Buck, 64, who is white, was investigated in Moore’s death, and prosecutors last summer declined to file charges.
Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, said Dean came to Buck’s home under the influence and didn’t ingest any drugs while there.
“Assuming that it’s ruled a meth overdose, which is not a surprise to us, we stand by our position that unfortunately Mr. Dean ingested drugs at a location other than Mr. Buck’s, and he came over intoxicated, and it’s a tragedy,” Amster said Monday.
Times staff writers Matt Hamilton and Hailey Branson-Potts contributed to this report.