Inmate who escaped firefighting camp in Angeles Forest caught in East Hollywood, officials say

An inmate convicted on domestic violence charges escaped from a firefighting camp in Little Tujunga Canyon north of Sylmar and was caught several hours later by authorities in East Hollywood, authorities said.
Staffers at Holton Conservation Camp in Sylmar realized Fernando Deras, 31, was missing around 1:25 a.m. Monday during a routine count of the inmates at the fire camp, officials said.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Special Service Unit and the Los Angeles Fugitive Apprehension Team captured Deras without incident near Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard around 5:20 p.m. Monday.
Deras was serving a four-year sentence for willfully inflicting corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a spouse, according to court records.