Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department over alleged unlawful arrest due to her race

“When Ms. Mendez-Medrano resisted our officer’s efforts to gain her cooperation, a very brief physical struggle ensued before she was taken into custody,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, the video did not capture the other vendors cooperating with the citation process, nor did it capture our officer’s repeated efforts to convince Ms. Mendez-Medrano to do the same. As with most police events, the short, publicly produced video does not have the full context or content of the incident seen on the video.”