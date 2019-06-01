35 arrested on suspicion of gambling, prostitution and more in raid near downtown L.A.

More than 35 people were arrested Friday night on suspicion of gambling, trafficking, possession of narcotics, sale of firearms and prostitution during a police raid at a building near downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
A SWAT team accompanied police officers, armed with search warrants, at the scene in the 200 block of North Vermont Avenue, police said. One person tried to resist arrest by barricading, authorities said.
“When that happened, we had to deploy tear gas,” said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman.
No one was hurt in the incident. The building houses an unnamed business.
Police launched a surveillance operation Friday afternoon before the arrests. Those not arrested were detained, questioned and let go, Cervantes said.