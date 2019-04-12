Griffith Observatory and vicinity to close from April 22 to May 6 for construction

Griffith Observatory and some nearby roads will close from April 22 to May 6 while the city installs new LED light poles and constructs a new sidewalk from the Greek Theatre to the observatory grounds, city officials said.
There will be no public activities at the observatory during the two-week period while workers also plan to reconfigure the observatory's parking lot and work on the building’s air-conditioning system.
Closures for drivers, cyclists and bus riders:
No vehicles or bicycles will be allowed on East or West Observatory roads, which lead to the iconic structure perched on the hills above Los Feliz.
Vermont Canyon Road will be closed north of the Greek Theatre and Western Canyon Road north of Fern Dell Drive. The city’s DASH bus that normally takes riders to the observatory will not proceed beyond the Greek Theatre.
Closures for pedestrians and hikers:
The entire observatory hilltop area will be closed to the public from April 23 to April 25, and again on April 29. The area could be closed additional days if there are work delays. The city is recommending the public check www.griffithobservatory.org for updates.
Sidewalks and walkways along East Observatory Road, West Observatory Road and Vermont Canyon Road will be closed on those days.
During those four days hikers climbing up the hill on the East and West Observatory trails or the Boy Scout Trail will not be able to continue across the Observatory property to the Berlin Forest and the Charlie Turner Trail that leads to Mt. Hollywood.
Hikers who want to reach the Mt. Hollywood Trail on those four days will need to take the Bird Sanctuary Trail if they are coming from the Greek Theatre or the West Trail if they are coming from Fern Dell Drive.
Workers plan to install 51 new light poles and new LED fixtures on all light poles along both roads leading to the observatory and along Vermont Canyon Road. The new lights should reduce light pollution. The Vermont Canyon sidewalk will be extended from the Greek Theatre parking lot to the observatory.