Man shot and killed by CHP officers in Oak View

A man was shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers in Oak View on Friday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded to a report of a man on the side of the road on Portal Street near Highway 33 at about 5:45 a.m., CHP spokesman Danny Maher said. Just after 6 a.m., one or more officers fired their weapons, killing the man, Maher said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting
The man’s age and identity were not available. He does not appear to have been armed, Maher said.
The highway patrol and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate.
