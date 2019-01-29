Hiker’s body is recovered after he falls down ice chute in San Bernardino National Forest

A hiker died over the weekend after slipping down an ice chute in the San Bernardino National Forest, authorities said.
The man, 56, was found dead in a ravine early Sunday near South Fork Trail, where he was hiking with his son, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. The man’s son had to hike for two hours to find cell reception before he was able to report, at 4 p.m. Saturday, that his father had fallen.
On Saturday night, sheriff’s helicopters flew over the area searching for the man. They used night-vision goggles and thermal-imaging tools but were unable to find him in the “rough terrain,” authorities said. A search-and-rescue team later hiked to the trail where the man was last seen.
His body was found about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Because of the icy conditions, he was hoisted out of the area using a helicopter and special stretcher, sheriff’s officials said.
The man has not yet been identified. The San Bernardino County coroner’s office is investigating the death.