Bomb squad detonates explosive device attached to car parked near Inglewood elementary school

Authorities early Monday detonated an explosive device that was attached to the trunk of a car parked in front of an elementary school in Inglewood. The incident prompted several blocks of homes to be evacuated.
A woman flagged down officers about 9:30 p.m. Sunday after she noticed a package and several wires dangling from the trunk of a car parked in the 700 block of West Beach Avenue near Highland Elementary School, said Inglewood police Lt. Neal Cochran.
A bomb dog sent to the scene signaled to authorities that it was an explosive device, Cochran said. It was not yet clear how the bomb would have been set off, he said.
Between 75 and 100 residents in the two blocks surrounding the school were evacuated while the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad detonated the device, Cochran said.
Authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the incident. Cochran said police are trying to track down the person that owns the vehicle.