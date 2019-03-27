Two officers shot, suspect with sword dead at Church of Scientology in Inglewood

Two Inglewood police officers were shot Wednesday when responding to reports of a man with a sword entering the Church of Scientology of Inglewood, authorities said.
Lt. Neal Cochran, of Inglewood Police Department, said the suspect entered the church wearing a hoodie about 3:30 p.m., and it is unclear what happened inside.
One officer was shot in the hand, the other in the arm. The suspect is believed to be dead, Cochran said.
Witnesses at the scene on Market Street in downtown Inglewood said the area had been closed off by police.
Rebecca Hirsch, an employee at a store that sells candles across the street from the church, said she heard a pop like a gunshot around 3:30 pm.
Market Street was then closed off by authorities, she said, and she was told by police she couldn’t leave the shop, Botanica La Milagrosa.
“They took a young man away in the ambulance,” Hirsch said.
