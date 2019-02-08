Man tries to rape office cleaning woman at gunpoint, police say

A 21-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested this week after police said he tried to rape a woman while she was at work cleaning an Irvine office building.
Irvine police said the man, Eduardo Godoy Gonzalez, entered an unlocked door of the building around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and approached the woman while she was vacuuming.
Police said he made “aggressive sexual comments” to her and ordered her to have sex with him. After she refused, Gonzalez pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her, police said in a news release.
Gonzalez forced her into another room and tried to undress her, but the woman fought back, authorities said.
Police said she was able to overpower Gonzalez and take the gun, which turned out to be a replica Glock handgun, before escaping.
She suffered bruising to her arms, hands and breast as well as scratches to her face, police said in a statement.
Irvine police released video of the attack and tracked Gonzalez down at his Tustin workplace thanks to tips from citizens who saw media reports of the case. He was arrested Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Haldor Larum at (949) 724-7194.