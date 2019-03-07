Stanford admissions employee charged with attempted murder in domestic violence case

An assistant director of admissions at Stanford University was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder after police were called about an assault at a San Francisco home.
James Shirvell, 26, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a call in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, Officer Robert Rueca said. Authorities determined the incident involved domestic violence.
Citing unnamed sources, KNTV-TV reported that Shirvell allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times while they were experimenting with LSD.
However, San Francisco police said they could not confirm what weapon was used in the attack, whether the incident involved drugs or the gender of the victim because of confidentiality laws relating to domestic violence cases.
Shirvell is being held without bail, according to jail records. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of domestic violence and two counts of assault and has pleaded not guilty to all charges, said Alex Bastian, a spokesman for the San Francisco district attorney’s office.
“Mr. Shirvell has been placed on leave and will not be coming to campus or performing any admissions work,” said E.J. Miranda, a Stanford spokesman. “We are continuing to gather information on this matter to inform next steps.”
Shirvell has been employed at the university since Oct. 2016, Miranda said.