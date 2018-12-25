Gov. Jerry Brown orders new tests in quadruple-murder case of death row inmate Kevin Cooper

Most of those granted clemency had been convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent offenses. Among them is Dawn Heather Steels, now known as Heather Burnett, who in 1999 was convicted of possession of ephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. She served one year in prison and three years’ probation. Burnett went on to work as a health and addiction counselor in Butte County. She and her husband, Jason, lost their Paradise home in the Camp fire. The governor pardoned Jason Burnett for a drug conviction on the day before Thanksgiving.