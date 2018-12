Gov. Jerry Brown orders new tests in quadruple-murder case of death row inmate Kevin Cooper

In recent years, Brown has issued pardons to individuals at risk of deportation under stricter immigration enforcement by the Trump administration. Monday’s pardons included four people whose convictions could lead to deportation, including Houth Chhang Taing, who has been a legal U.S. resident since he arrived as a refugee from Cambodia at the age of 5. Taing was convicted in 1996 on a number of charges after he and two others held up a charter bus. Taing served 19 years in prison and is currently on active parole. Since his release from prison, he has volunteered with groups that aim to reduce recidivism by assisting people leaving prison.