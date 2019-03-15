LAPD beefs up patrols around mosques after deadly New Zealand terrorist attacks

Los Angeles police were beefing up patrols around mosques late Thursday after deadly mass shootings in at least two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
“While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we’re providing extra patrols around mosques,” the Police Department said on Twitter. “Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected.”
New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush would only say the death toll was “significant,” but news media there are reporting that at least nine people have been killed, and potentially up to 27.
Three men and one woman are in custody, Bush said at a news conference. But, he added, “we are not assuming this is contained.”
A man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-migrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for the terrorist attack.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.