LAPD targets possible MS-13 presence in the Valley with early morning raids

Early Wednesday, Los Angeles police went throughout the San Fernando Valley and other parts of L.A. in search of several documented members of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, gang who they believe are responsible for a recent spate of violence in North Hollywood.
Three people were arrested and several more remain outstanding after the raids, but authorities say there is no immediate threat to the community.
The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the search warrant operation was the agency’s attempt to not only find out more about the death of a 34-year-old homeless man, who investigators believe might have been killed by MS-13 members in January, but also to send a clear message to the criminal street gang that their “presence will not be tolerated in the San Fernando Valley or anywhere within the city of Los Angeles.”
“Over the past year, tagging and other evidence of MS-13’s presence has been observed at multiple locations throughout the Valley,” the LAPD said in the statement. “Officials believe the gang is attempting to establish a foothold by directly challenging rival gangs in the area.”
Bradley Hanaway was accosted and shot as he slept at the Valley Plaza Recreation Center in North Hollywood.
Investigators believe that MS-13 members killed Hanaway as part of their attempt to claim the territory in and around the recreation center. Authorities have gathered information that suggests MS-13 members are responsible for at least five other violent assaults that occurred in the area of the recreation center shortly after Hanaway was killed, according to the LAPD.
LAPD Det. Dave Peteque told The Times in January that Hanaway was in a park claimed by gang members.
“They shot him for no reason,” Peteque said of the suspects, adding that those who went inside the park were subject to violence and harassment.
During Wednesday’s operation, investigators seized several weapons, ammunition, electronic media and gang paraphernalia from about 10 locations.
LAPD officers worked with the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services on the raids because the agency believed there might be children at the targeted homes who could possibly be subjected to neglect or abuse, the agency said in its statement.
Twenty children were assessed, and as a result, three investigations involving nine children were initiated, according to the LAPD. No children were immediately removed from the homes.
The LAPD worked with DCFS and the Los Angeles County Probation Department to close the investigation, which they spent about five months building.
