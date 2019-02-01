LAPD civilian employee arrested on suspicion of murder in deaths of wife and son

Los Angeles police detectives on Friday arrested a civilian department employee on suspicion of murder in the deaths of his wife and son, the department announced.
Viktor Glukhovskiy, 44, an employee in the LAPD’s Security Services Division, is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, authorities said.
Police said that Glukhovskiy’s wife, Natali, 39, and son Alex, 13, were found dead in their Van Nuys apartment Dec. 26.
The case will go to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office Monday for filing considerations.